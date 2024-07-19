National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aura Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Aura Minerals stock opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.09 and a twelve month high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 957.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. Corporate insiders own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

