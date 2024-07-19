National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.91 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of C$303.26 million during the quarter.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

