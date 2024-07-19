National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hecla Mining’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.