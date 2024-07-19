National Bank Financial Weighs in on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$133.55 million for the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

