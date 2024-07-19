National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI opened at $499.98 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $403.17 and a 52 week high of $499.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.61 and a 200-day moving average of $488.94.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Stories

