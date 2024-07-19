National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of NWLI opened at $499.98 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $403.17 and a 52 week high of $499.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.61 and a 200-day moving average of $488.94.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
