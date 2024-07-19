Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 45,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 76,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $338.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 3,483,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

