Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.55. Nayax shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 1,794 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on NYAX. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $788.40 million, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

