Needham & Company LLC Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $70.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.22.

NYSE:WNS opened at $57.99 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

