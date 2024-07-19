NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Stock Price Down 25%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

NeoVolta Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

