Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $710.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $700.00 to $710.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $643.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $655.28 and a 200 day moving average of $601.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

