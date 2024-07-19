Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.14.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $643.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.42. The company has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

