Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $700.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $643.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.