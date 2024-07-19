New Republic Capital LLC Purchases 6,778 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 207,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

