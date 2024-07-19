Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Newmont by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

