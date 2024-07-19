Newmont Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$65.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$39.96 and a twelve month high of C$66.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

