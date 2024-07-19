News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of News worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $333,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in News by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

