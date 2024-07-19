Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.09 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.61). Approximately 81,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 80,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Nexteq in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.52.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

