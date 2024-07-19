NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Trading Down 2.4%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 39,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 112,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 529.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 617,664 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

