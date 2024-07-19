NiSource Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 991,336 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

