NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at UBS Group

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NNN REIT stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 103.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 96,000.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

