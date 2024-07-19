Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $239.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

