Northern Bear PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NTBR opened at GBX 62.35 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. Northern Bear has a 52-week low of GBX 41.15 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The firm has a market cap of £8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.73.

In related news, insider Martin Boden acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,014.91). In other Northern Bear news, insider John Davies bought 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.56 ($6,462.92). Also, insider Martin Boden purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,014.91). 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

