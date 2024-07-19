Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 5,363,959 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

