Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 109,847 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 290.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

