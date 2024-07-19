Northern Technologies International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

