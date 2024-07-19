Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Northern Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRSO opened at $21.13 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

