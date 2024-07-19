Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE:NPI opened at C$23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.53.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

