Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Northland Power Stock Performance
TSE:NPI opened at C$23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.53.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current year.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
