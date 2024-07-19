NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 5,093 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.