NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $15.56

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $14.86. NuScale Power shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 971,217 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 244.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $98,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $18,585,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

