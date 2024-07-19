NVE Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

NVE Price Performance

NVE stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $389.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.16. NVE has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $97.32.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 60.60%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

