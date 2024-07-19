Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $37,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,156,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,041 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $29,699.73.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 7.8 %

Stratus Properties stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

