OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.39.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.96.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

