Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 26,618 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $3,324,904.80.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,280 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $313,699.20.

On Friday, June 28th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $199,752.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48.

On Monday, June 10th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

