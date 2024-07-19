Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.69. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.
View Our Latest Research Report on ODFL
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.