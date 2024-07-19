Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.69. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

