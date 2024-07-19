Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.41

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 23562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ORI

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.