Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OSBC opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.