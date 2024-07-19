Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 32141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $735.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 130,158 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.