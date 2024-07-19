Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $101.03 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

