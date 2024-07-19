Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Trading Down 6.2 %

Omeros stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $282.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Omeros by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Omeros by 75.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

