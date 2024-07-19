Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 197.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Trading Down 4.0 %

Omnicell stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83, a PEG ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $69.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

