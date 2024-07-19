Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

