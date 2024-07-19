Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at UBS Group

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

