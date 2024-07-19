Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Gap Down to $95.35

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.35, but opened at $90.55. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 478,349 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15,916.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 159.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,657.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

