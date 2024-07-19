ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $86.13 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 50193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

