ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $86.13 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 50193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.