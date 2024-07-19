OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.58.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

