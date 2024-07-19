OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneWater Marine
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OneWater Marine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.58.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OneWater Marine
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.