Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down to $238.04

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $238.04, but opened at $227.03. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $223.70, with a volume of 53,840 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

