Open Text Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (TSE:OTC)

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Text in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter.
Open Text Stock Performance
Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.
Open Text Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Execute the Wheel Strategy to Generate Options Income
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.