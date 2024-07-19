Open Text Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (TSE:OTC)

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Text in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

