Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,143 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Orion Group news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.