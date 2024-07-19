Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.